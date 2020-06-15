Man gets 8 years for selling cocaine to confidential informant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND — An East Chicago man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple drug charges, U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch announced Monday.

Bryant Love, 45, sold cocaine base to a confidential informant on two separate occasions in December 2016 in East Chicago, according to court documents.

Law enforcement officers searched Love's East Chicago home with a warrant and seized both cocaine base and two firearms, which Love was not allowed to have as a convicted felon at the time, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation GRIT Task Force and the Hammond Police Department investigated and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Chang prosecuted the case.

Love pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of cocaine base, one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm, according to the release.