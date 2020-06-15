You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man gets 8 years for selling cocaine to confidential informant
alert urgent

Man gets 8 years for selling cocaine to confidential informant

{{featured_button_text}}
Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

HAMMOND — An East Chicago man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple drug charges, U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch announced Monday.

Bryant Love, 45, sold cocaine base to a confidential informant on two separate occasions in December 2016 in East Chicago, according to court documents.

Law enforcement officers searched Love's East Chicago home with a warrant and seized both cocaine base and two firearms, which Love was not allowed to have as a convicted felon at the time, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation GRIT Task Force and the Hammond Police Department investigated and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Chang prosecuted the case.

Love pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of cocaine base, one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm, according to the release.

He was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon to 96 months in prison with six years of supervised release.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Network: Cowboys and Texans players test positive for coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts