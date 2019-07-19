CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in Hammond last year.
Brandt K. Guzman, 20, pleaded guilty June 19 to two counts of attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, both level 5 felonies.
Guzman's defense attorney, John Cantrell, said Guzman already has served 16 months in jail and asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell to order he serve the remainder of his sentence in the Lake County Community Corrections work-release program or on probation.
Cantrell said his office's investigation showed the events leading up to the shooting March 20, 2018, near 139th Street and Grover Avenue in Hammond were "strange." Guzman's ex-girlfriend was "drugged out," he said.
"She blacked back in and she had a different boyfriend," he said.
Guzman began receiving vague threats by text from the new boyfriend, was confused and made a bad choice, Cantrell said.
Guzman apologized and said he wanted to be released and go to work, so he could help his mother care for his grandmother.
"I made a bad decision, but it don't mean I'm a bad person," he said.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Burke said probation wasn't appropriate for Guzman, who was arrested as a juvenile for possession of a controlled substance and resisting law enforcement.
Guzman arranged to meet the woman and brought a gun to the meeting, Burke said. He was lucky the shots didn't wound anyone, he said.
"Car doors don't always stop bullets," Burke said.
Burke asked for a sentence of no less than the advisory term of three years.
Boswell sentenced Guzman to four years on each count, to be served concurrently. She gave him credit, with good time, for 646 days in jail.
Bradley Thomas Williams
Age: 53 Residence: Portage Booking Number(s): 1907072 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Cartia Dominique Roberts
Age: 26 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907067 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Cecilia Marines
Age: 27 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1907025 Arrest Date: July 7, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Dean Arthur Lessentine
Age: 65 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907047 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Fail to register as sex offender Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Dejontaye Latraze Moore
Age: 27 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907051 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony
Entry Code: O
Fred Lewis Parker
Age: 44 Residence: Sheridan, IN Booking Number(s): 1907064 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Operating a vehicle as a HTV Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Jaionne M. Parks
Age: 26 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907060 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
James William Rickmann
Age: 27 Residence: Whiting Booking Number(s): 1907075 Arrest Date: July 9, 2019 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Jennifer L. Carns
Age: 33 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1907037 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Kelvin M. Jones
Age: 27 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 1907026 Arrest Date: July 7, 2019 Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Kenneth James Anderson
Age: 60 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907059 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Kenneth Richard Thews
Age: 21 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1907063 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Maintaining a common nuisance Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTC
Kevin Clifford Clark
Age: 29 Residence: Lowell Booking Number(s): 1907058 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Criminal Confinement Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Lauren Marie Milby
Age: 20 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907062 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Possess of Methamphetamine Class: Felony
Entry Code: HOLD
Murrell Jose Porche
Age: 21 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1907074 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Pierre Cashes McClinto Rodgers
Age: 22 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907065 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony
Entry Code: HOLD
Richard Carter III
Age: 60 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907069 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Robert James Worland
Age: 55 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1907038 Arrest Date: July 7, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI Endangering a Person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Sterling Excel Rice
Age: 32 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1907027 Arrest Date: July 7, 2019 Offense Description: Strangulation Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Terry Millender
Age: 51 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1907406 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Tiffany Lenette Bennett
Age: 31 Residence: Richton Park, IL Booking Number(s): 1907077 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
William F. Parsons Jr.
Age: 51 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1907033 Arrest Date: July 7, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic Battery PrevConv/ Pres of child Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
