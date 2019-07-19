{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in Hammond last year.

Brandt K. Guzman, 20, pleaded guilty June 19 to two counts of attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, both level 5 felonies.

Guzman's defense attorney, John Cantrell, said Guzman already has served 16 months in jail and asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell to order he serve the remainder of his sentence in the Lake County Community Corrections work-release program or on probation.

Cantrell said his office's investigation showed the events leading up to the shooting March 20, 2018, near 139th Street and Grover Avenue in Hammond were "strange." Guzman's ex-girlfriend was "drugged out," he said.

"She blacked back in and she had a different boyfriend," he said.

Guzman began receiving vague threats by text from the new boyfriend, was confused and made a bad choice, Cantrell said.

Guzman apologized and said he wanted to be released and go to work, so he could help his mother care for his grandmother.

"I made a bad decision, but it don't mean I'm a bad person," he said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Burke said probation wasn't appropriate for Guzman, who was arrested as a juvenile for possession of a controlled substance and resisting law enforcement.

Guzman arranged to meet the woman and brought a gun to the meeting, Burke said. He was lucky the shots didn't wound anyone, he said.

"Car doors don't always stop bullets," Burke said.

Burke asked for a sentence of no less than the advisory term of three years.

Boswell sentenced Guzman to four years on each count, to be served concurrently. She gave him credit, with good time, for 646 days in jail.

