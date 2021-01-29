Man given 15-year sentence for taking sexually explicit photos of 4-year-old child

HAMMOND — A Hobart man was sentenced Friday to an agreed term of 15 years in prison for producing sexually explicit photographs of a 4-year-old girl left in his care.

Antonio M. Blunt, 41, pleaded guilty in July to producing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Philip Simon ordered Blunt to pay $46,682 in restitution to cover estimated future therapy expenses for the child and refrain from any future contact with the girl.

Blunt will be required to register as a sex offender and serve 12 years of supervised release after leaving prison, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

The child's mother called Hobart police in July 2019 after discovering sexually explicit images of her daughter on Blunt's cellphone, U.S. District Court records show.

Blunt admitted in a plea agreement he knew the girl was vulnerable because she suffered from physical ailments, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Blunt could have faced a sentence of between 15 and 30 years in prison, records show.

"The government offered defendant this favorable plea agreement to spare (the girl) and her mother the hardship of reliving this trauma at a public trial," court records state.