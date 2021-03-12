Man granted bail in grisly homicide at drug house 18 years ago

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge set bail Thursday for a Merrillville man charged earlier this year in a grisly homicide 18 years ago in Gary.
Robert A. Orosz Jr., 57, posted a $10,000 cash bond Friday and was released from the Lake County Jail to await trial on one count of murder.
Orosz is accused of killing 48-year-old Kevin Pratchett on March 13, 2003, at a home in the 2500 block of Wright Street where Pratchett lived and sold drugs. Orosz has pleaded not guilty.
Pratchett died from a slash wound to his neck, which almost completely severed his larynx, according to Lake Criminal Court records. He also suffered multiple cuts to his face and stabs wounds to his chest and left forearm.
Orosz, who works as a painter, was arrested July 22 in Alliance, Ohio, and extradited to Lake County. Prosecutors allege his DNA was found on items collected from the homicide scene.
Defendants in murder cases are not afforded bond, unless a court determines after a series of hearings that the presumption of guilt is not strong. For a petition to let bail, the state must prove by a preponderance of the evidence that the defendant committed the crime of murder.
Orosz's attorneys, Michael Woods and Maryam Afshar-Stewart, wrote the evidence presented by Lake County prosecutors during five hearings from Oct. 27 and Feb. 1 was "riddled with inconsistencies and unanswered questions."
"Pratchett was a drug dealer who had numerous customers coming through his home, any one of which could have a drug-related motive to kill," the attorneys wrote. "The state ultimately relies on the single piece of DNA evidence, which begs more questions than it provides answers, and it ignores all the other glaring issues in the state's case."
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacquelyn Altpeter wrote in court filings Orosz's DNA matches DNA found on items at the crime scene, including a cigarette butt with a red stain that has a strong possibility of being blood.
Orosz, in a videotaped interview with police, admitted he was alone with Pratchett in the house the morning Pratchett was killed and estimated he arrived about 6 or 7 a.m., Altpeter wrote.
Pratchett's live-in girlfriend testified she awoke about 7 a.m. and was waiting for a ride when she saw Orosz pull up in a van in her driveway. She testified Orosz quickly backed out of the driveway and left, and she left the home.
Pratchett's body was discovered about 9:20 a.m. by two friends, one of whom died in 2018. The other witness failed to appear for the bail hearings, even after a warrant was issued for her arrest, court records state.
Defense attorneys said Pratchett's girlfriend previously told a detective that Orosz, whom she knew as "Painter Bob," showed her a tool that looked like a tomahawk during a gathering after Pratchett's death and said, "You mean they killed him with something like this?"
The woman also told the detective a second man, whose DNA also was linked to an item at the homicide scene, left a Civil War-type sword at Pratchett's house, Orosz's attorneys wrote.
A forensic pathologist testified Pratchett's wounds would not be consistent with a hatchet, but that a Civil War-type sword was "absolutely consistent," the attorneys said.
Police interviewed the other man whose DNA was found at the scene, but he denied involvement in the homicide, court records state. The man is currently serving a prison sentence for robbery in Griffith in 2011.
The defense attorneys questioned why the man was not further investigated, particularly because a detective testified the man appeared "nervous" and "guarded" during his interview.
Altpeter said there was no evidence of a sword being found in Pratchett's house or that the second man was present there the morning of the homicide.
"The sword is merely a red herring provided by the defense to distract from the actual defendant," she wrote.
Orosz's next court appearance is set for Monday.