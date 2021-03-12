Man granted bail in grisly homicide at drug house 18 years ago

"Pratchett was a drug dealer who had numerous customers coming through his home, any one of which could have a drug-related motive to kill," the attorneys wrote. "The state ultimately relies on the single piece of DNA evidence, which begs more questions than it provides answers, and it ignores all the other glaring issues in the state's case."

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacquelyn Altpeter wrote in court filings Orosz's DNA matches DNA found on items at the crime scene, including a cigarette butt with a red stain that has a strong possibility of being blood.

Orosz, in a videotaped interview with police, admitted he was alone with Pratchett in the house the morning Pratchett was killed and estimated he arrived about 6 or 7 a.m., Altpeter wrote.

Pratchett's live-in girlfriend testified she awoke about 7 a.m. and was waiting for a ride when she saw Orosz pull up in a van in her driveway. She testified Orosz quickly backed out of the driveway and left, and she left the home.

Pratchett's body was discovered about 9:20 a.m. by two friends, one of whom died in 2018. The other witness failed to appear for the bail hearings, even after a warrant was issued for her arrest, court records state.