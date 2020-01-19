GARY — A 50-year-old man has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.
Scott Stewart, of Gary, was found with a gunshot wound by police around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2500 block of Calhoun Street, Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.
He was airlifted to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he died on Sunday.
His cause and manner of death are pending, according to the medical examiner's office.
Stewart's homicide marks the 11th confirmed in the Region in the last 20 days and since the start of 2020.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Authorities are searching for a suspect and an investigation is ongoing.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Police ask anyone with information to call Gary police at 219-881-1210, or the department's Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
Alphie Lionel Holsey
Anthony Steven Ortiz
Carl Michael Hooper
Derek Michael Banks
Devonte Jwan Banks
Jacob Paul Carrera
Jerome Ezell
John Michael Turner
Jordin Taeler Hylemon
Lacaya Elexus Green Merritt
Rachelle Marie Logsdon
Rickey Verdell Washington
Travis Antwan Fluellen
Willie Leroy Watson Jr.
Zachary Jay Burnett
Bradley Adam Warmac
Brandon Leandrews Robinson
Christopher William Olson
Donyell Lerea Coleman
Janae Marie Riley
Jasmine Denise Steed
Jeff A. Meixel
Jermaine Lee Hardnick
Jerwond Larone Williams
Johnathan William Voeller
Jordan Trent Reel
Larry Lendell Johnson Jr.
Michael Todd Hadidian
Michael Lamont Peavy II
Rachel Elizabeth Rodriguez
Amber Lynn Peltzer
Arnell Depuree Kelly
Ashok K. Patel
Carlton McKinnley Robinson
Celestine Lee
Fabian Xavier Ledesma
Jason Deshawn Jackson
Khalil N. Blalock
Nicholas Christopher Green
Patrick Diontrey Dorsey Sr.
Princess Wokie Stewart
Scott Chirstopher Dambek
Sireena Nicole Lyes
Terrance Marcell Daniels Jr.
Thomas Wayne Cox
William R. Elliott
Anthony Gray Gibbs Jr.
Celestine Lee
Charles King III
Christopher Thomas Fuller
Dakota Dale Stevens
Devin Joseph Rieske
Donnie Lee Potts
Gregory Lukas-Michael Mifflin
Jonta Marquell Wilson
Justin Lee Harling
Kathleen Marie Donaldson
Kevin Joseph Shufford
Kieth Darnell McCoy
Peter Allen Honeycutt
Ronte Asahn Terrell
Anthony Naumoski
Daniel R. Manso
Ismael DeJesus Alvarez
Lovie Johnice Diggs
Timothy Michael Yatski
Adeyinka Soneye
Amanda Jazelle Smith
Amy Sue Musson
Antonio Lamon Adger
Asia Raquel Banks
Barry Franklin Hemminger
Brian J. Johnson
Cyharha Lynne Hampton
Darruel Phillips
Edwin Miguel Rios
Jeffrey Monty Schumacher
Julie Nicole Fulkerson
Lawrence Paul Whitfield
Luis Antonio Rivera
Marty Allen Sowles
Michael Brandon Alex Crowder
Michael R. Melton
Michael Sotelo
Miguel Angel Manzano
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!