Man gunned down teen in East Chicago alley, newly unsealed court records say

CROWN POINT — A man is in custody Thursday on a murder charge alleging he shot a 17-year-old boy in East Chicago after asking the victim and a friend who they were and receiving the reply, "Who are you?"

The accused, Cameron T. Seals, 19, of East Chicago, was wounded in the July 21 shooting that killed 17-year-old Camrone Williams, of South Holland, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Seals was charged July 24, but his case remained sealed until he was booked Wednesday into the Lake County Jail. He was being held without bond on one count of murder.

Williams' friend told police he was walking with Williams in an alley behind the 4000 block of Pulaski Street in East Chicago's Harbor section when Seals approached them and asked who they were, according to court records.

The friend said he replied, "Who are you?" and Seals began to walk away, but then turned and started shooting at him and Williams.

Williams fell to the ground, and the friend asked someone else to call 911, court records state.

The friend told police he saw the suspect — later identified as Seals — get into a four-door Cadillac with tinted windows that fled the scene.