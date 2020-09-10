Man gunned down teen in East Chicago alley, newly unsealed court records say

CROWN POINT — A man is in custody Thursday on a murder charge alleging he shot a 17-year-old boy in East Chicago after asking the victim and a friend who they were and receiving the reply, "Who are you?"
The accused, Cameron T. Seals, 19, of East Chicago, was wounded in the July 21 shooting that killed 17-year-old Camrone Williams, of South Holland, Lake Criminal Court records show.
Seals was charged July 24, but his case remained sealed until he was booked Wednesday into the Lake County Jail. He was being held without bond on one count of murder.
Williams' friend told police he was walking with Williams in an alley behind the 4000 block of Pulaski Street in East Chicago's Harbor section when Seals approached them and asked who they were, according to court records.
The friend said he replied, "Who are you?" and Seals began to walk away, but then turned and started shooting at him and Williams.
Williams fell to the ground, and the friend asked someone else to call 911, court records state.
The friend told police he saw the suspect — later identified as Seals — get into a four-door Cadillac with tinted windows that fled the scene.
When officers arrived, the friend was holding a gun. He told police it belonged to Williams and that he did not fire it at Seals, court records state.
Police found Williams lying in the middle of an alley behind a Tech Credit Union with gunshot wounds to his arm and chest. He died later at a local hospital.
Other witnesses reported hearing between four to seven shots and seeing a man, later identified as Seals, in a white hoodie and gray pants running in the alley at the time, court records state.
East Chicago police subsequently were dispatched to St. Catherine Hospital after Seals arrived seeking treatment for gunshot wounds, court records state.
Surveillance photos taken outside the hospital of Seals and the car he arrived in matched descriptions given to police, court records show.
Seals suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and stomach and was taken into custody upon his release from the hospital, police said.
Seals also is facing a previous case involving misdemeanor charges of carrying a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana, court records show.
An initial court date for Seals had not been set as of Thursday afternoon.
