Man had ammo on him during arrest in St. John shooting, police say

CROWN POINT — A 19-year-old man was charged Monday in connection with a shooting Friday night that damaged a car driven by a teenage girl in St. John.

Railaun A. Cosey, of St. John, had .22-caliber ammunition on him when St. John and Dyer police arrested him about 10 p.m. Saturday near 101st and Calumet avenues, where the shooting occurred a night earlier, St. John Police Chief Steven Flores said.

Police executed a search warrant at Cosey's home early Sunday and recovered more .22-caliber ammunition, which matched 10 spent shell casings found at the scene of the shooting, Flores said.

On Sunday night, police searched an area where a suspect was seen riding a bicycle and found a .22-caliber High Standard pistol in tall grass in a ditch area to the east of the shooting scene, Flores said.

A magazine for the pistol hold 10 rounds, but was empty, police said. Police planned to conduct ballistics testing on the gun.

Cosey was riding a bicycle before his arrest Saturday, police said.

The 16-year-old girl told police she saw a man on a bike just after 11:30 p.m. Friday when she stopped at the stop sign on westbound 101st Avenue at Calumet.