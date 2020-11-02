 Skip to main content
Man had ammo on him during arrest in St. John shooting, police say
Man had ammo on him during arrest in St. John shooting, police say

Railaun Cosey

Railaun Cosey

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A 19-year-old man was charged Monday in connection with a shooting Friday night that damaged a car driven by a teenage girl in St. John.

Railaun A. Cosey, of St. John, had .22-caliber ammunition on him when St. John and Dyer police arrested him about 10 p.m. Saturday near 101st and Calumet avenues, where the shooting occurred a night earlier, St. John Police Chief Steven Flores said.

Police executed a search warrant at Cosey's home early Sunday and recovered more .22-caliber ammunition, which matched 10 spent shell casings found at the scene of the shooting, Flores said. 

On Sunday night, police searched an area where a suspect was seen riding a bicycle and found a .22-caliber High Standard pistol in tall grass in a ditch area to the east of the shooting scene, Flores said.

A magazine for the pistol hold 10 rounds, but was empty, police said. Police planned to conduct ballistics testing on the gun.

Cosey was riding a bicycle before his arrest Saturday, police said.

The 16-year-old girl told police she saw a man on a bike just after 11:30 p.m. Friday when she stopped at the stop sign on westbound 101st Avenue at Calumet.

She said her driver's side window shattered and she thought the man threw gravel at the vehicle, so she sped off and drove to Illinois before calling a relative for help, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The car was struck five times, court records state.

The girl, who driving from her boyfriend's house, was not wounded by the gunfire.

Police canvassed the area and learned Cosey entered the Speedway gas station in the area earlier that night and left without purchasing anything. He went to the Always Open gas station west of the crime scene about 11:25 p.m., made a small purchase and left eastbound on a bicycle, records state.

A manager at the Always Open told police Cosey appeared to be carrying a gun, and the manager feared Cosey might rob the store, records allege.

Cosey was charged Friday with one count of attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony, and one count of criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony. He's also facing misdemeanor counts of carrying a handgun without a license and criminal mischief.

Cosey was being held Friday at the Lake County Jail. His bail was set at $55,000 cash or $5,500 surety.

His initial appearance had not yet been scheduled, according to online court records.

Flores said work by his officers, assistance from the Dyer Police Department and tips from the community led to a successful investigation. 

