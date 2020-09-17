Man had blood alcohol content of 0.27 after crash killed Winfield man, injured 2 others, records allege

CROWN POINT — A man had three open alcohol containers in the truck he was driving, cocaine and marijuana in his system, and a blood alcohol content of 0.27 the day he crashed into three cars, killing a 20-year-old and injuring two other people, records show.
Richard A. Westerhoff, 31, of Lake Station, pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with the crash Dec. 10, 2018, on 109th Avenue, near Grand Boulevard, in Winfield.
Julian Tinoco, 20, of Winfield, died at a local hospital about an hour after the crash from blunt force trauma. Two other drivers were injured.
Westerhoff was driving west on 109th when he crossed the center lane and struck an eastbound Ford pickup truck, causing it to spin out; a Ford Escape; and finally slammed head-on into Tinoco's Chevrolet Impala, a plea agreement states.
The impact caused the Ford F-150 truck Westerhoff was driving to catch fire, records state. Westerhoff was injured in the crash and was airlifted to a Chicago-area hospital for treatment.
Before he was airlifted, he admitted to staff at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point he had used alcohol and drugs the day of the crash, records state.
Westerhoff pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts, including level 4 felony causing death when operating a vehicle with a BAC of 0.15 or more, level 6 felony causing serious bodily injury when operating with a controlled substance in the body and misdemeanor reckless driving.
If Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell accepts his plea agreement, the sentences she imposes will run concurrently.
Westerhoff's highest count is a level 4 felony, which carries a possible sentence of two to 12 years in prison. The advisory sentence is six years.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Kathleen Kurowski and Westerhoff's defense attorney, Casey McCloskey, will present arguments on the length of Westerhoff's sentence at a hearing set for Oct. 28.
After Wednesday's court hearing, Tinoco's mother, Yolanda Coriano, said she had mixed feelings about Westerhoff's plea.
No amount of prison time will bring her son back, but hearing Westerhoff admit guilt brought some comfort for her and Tinoco's family, she said.
"Owning it up and being accountable has started the process of healing and closure," she said.
Coriano is asking anyone who knew her son or has an opinion about what type of sentence Westerhoff should receive to write a letter to Boswell.
The judge will have discretion regarding whether Westerhoff serves his sentence in prison or alternative placement, such as work release or probation, she said.
Letters should be sent to Coriano at yolandacoriano@sbcglobal.net.
