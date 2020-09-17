Man had blood alcohol content of 0.27 after crash killed Winfield man, injured 2 others, records allege

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A man had three open alcohol containers in the truck he was driving, cocaine and marijuana in his system, and a blood alcohol content of 0.27 the day he crashed into three cars, killing a 20-year-old and injuring two other people, records show.

Richard A. Westerhoff, 31, of Lake Station, pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with the crash Dec. 10, 2018, on 109th Avenue, near Grand Boulevard, in Winfield.

Julian Tinoco, 20, of Winfield, died at a local hospital about an hour after the crash from blunt force trauma. Two other drivers were injured.

Westerhoff was driving west on 109th when he crossed the center lane and struck an eastbound Ford pickup truck, causing it to spin out; a Ford Escape; and finally slammed head-on into Tinoco's Chevrolet Impala, a plea agreement states.

The impact caused the Ford F-150 truck Westerhoff was driving to catch fire, records state. Westerhoff was injured in the crash and was airlifted to a Chicago-area hospital for treatment.

Before he was airlifted, he admitted to staff at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point he had used alcohol and drugs the day of the crash, records state.