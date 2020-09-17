Man had cocaine in system, failed to brake in crash that killed child, records state

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Cincinnati man was wanted Thursday on charges alleging he had cocaine in his system when he crashed into a car July 27 on Interstate 65, killing a 14-year-old girl.

William L. Cromwell, 46, was driving on a suspended license about 2:50 a.m. when he slammed into a Blue Honda Fit that had spun out after hitting a deer, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Data from the Infiniti QX80 Cromwell was driving showed he was traveling 71 mph and didn't brake before the impact, court documents state.

Sage Albert, 14, of Union, Ohio, was ejected from the Honda and died at the scene of the crash.

Albert's father told police he swerved to avoid a deer as he and his daughter were traveling north on I-65, but the deer turned around and he hit it.

The impact caused the Honda Fit to spin out and strike a guardrail, coming to rest with the passenger side of the car facing traffic, records state.

Willy Albert was concerned about his daughter's safety, so he told her to remove her seat belt and switch seats with him, records state. As they were about to switch seats, Cromwell crashed into their car, police said.