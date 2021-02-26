Man handcuffs, tortures victim in Schererville home; victim airlifted, police say

SCHERERVILLE — A Schererville man handcuffed and tortured a victim so badly with a hatchet, taser and other deadly weapons, he had to be airlifted with life-threatening injuries, police said

Jason Kalbac, 27, of Schererville, was charged with one felony count each of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and four felony counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon.

At 9:21 p.m. Wednesday police were called to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Schilling Drive, said Schererville Deputy Chief Jeff Cook.

The caller told police that his son had bludgeoned his son's friend inside the home, stating there was blood everywhere.

Kalbac fled the scene in a vehicle. Police stopped him a short distance from the home and he was arrested, police said.

Police tended to the victim, a 26-year-old Schererville man, who was bleeding profusely from his left arm and had two black eyes. He told police he believed both his hands had been broken and he was bleeding from other wounds on his body.