Man handcuffs, tortures victim in Schererville home; victim airlifted, police say

SCHERERVILLE — A Schererville man handcuffed and tortured a victim so badly with a hatchet, taser and other deadly weapons, he had to be airlifted with life-threatening injuries, police said
Jason Kalbac, 27, of Schererville, was charged with one felony count each of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and four felony counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon.
At 9:21 p.m. Wednesday police were called to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Schilling Drive, said Schererville Deputy Chief Jeff Cook.
The caller told police that his son had bludgeoned his son's friend inside the home, stating there was blood everywhere.
Kalbac fled the scene in a vehicle. Police stopped him a short distance from the home and he was arrested, police said.
Police tended to the victim, a 26-year-old Schererville man, who was bleeding profusely from his left arm and had two black eyes. He told police he believed both his hands had been broken and he was bleeding from other wounds on his body.
The victim said he lived five months with Kalbac, who told the victim he was not allowed to leave the residence. The victim further told officers that Kalbac became physically abusive for the last 48 hours.
Investigators said that Kalbac handcuffed the victim and locked him in a bedroom. Then Kalbac allegedly tortured the victim using multiple deadly weapons and struck the victim with a hatchet several times on his head and body.
Kalbac also used a Taser, a police-style expandable baton and brass knuckles to beat and torture him, police said. After the victim eventually escaped the bedroom, Kalbac's father found him and called police.
The victim was airlifted to the University of Chicago Hospital with life threatening injuries after being taken to a local hospital. Police said he is currently in stable condition.
Investigators collected several weapons from the scene and several pieces of bloody clothing.
Kalbac was being held at Lake County Jail Friday.
Anyone with more information was urged to contact Schererville Police Detective Dave Nangle at 219-322-5000. To remain anonymous, call 219-865-4646.