Man held loaded shotgun to girlfriend's chin, threatened to kill her, cops say

HOBART — A 32-year-old man is accused of choking his girlfriend, holding a shotgun to her neck, and threatening to kill her.
Michael Todd Alexander, of Hobart, faces felony charges of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon; strangulation; criminal confinement; and two counts of intimidation. He has also been charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery, court records show.
Hobart police were dispatched Wednesday to a home in the 2800 block of West 38th Place in reference to a disconnected 911 call.
When an officer arrived, he asked Alexander, who was standing outside, why a 911 call was made from the residence. Alexander allegedly responded that he and his girlfriend were in an argument over their relationship, records state.
"While speaking with Michael, I observed that he seemed nervous, by continuously moving around and appeared to be irritated," the officer stated in court records.
An officer followed Alexander to the backyard, where the female victim was seated in a vehicle. The officer stated he could hear the female yelling at Alexander to "get away" from her numerous times.
The woman inside was "visibly upset, crying and shaking" while holding a broken cellphone.
She stated Alexander allegedly choked her numerous times and held a shotgun to her chin, court records state.
The woman told police Alexander became upset earlier because she was on the phone with someone and he walked in on the conversation, records state.
Alexander allegedly grabbed the cellphone and began yelling at the person on the other end of the line, before smashing it again on the floor.
He then allegedly grabbed a shotgun beside the bed, and with a chambered round, put the shotgun to her chin and told her he should kill her, records allege.
The victim said she was able to get away from Alexander and she asked, "You're really going to shoot me?" and he allegedly replied, "(Expletive) yeah, just not in my house. Let's take a ride to Gary ..."
The victim said Alexander threatened to shoot her, and make it look like a suicide, records state.
When she freed herself, she attempted to call 911 on the landline, but Alexander allegedly ripped the phone cord, preventing her from doing so. She then ran outside with no shoes and locked herself inside a parked car, records state.
In a statement, Hobart Police Capt. James Gonzales said the department "will continue to aggressively pursue individuals who choose to engage in physical violence against his or her intimate partner."
"Domestic violence exposes itself in many different forms, and some common forms can be verbal abuse, mental abuse and physical abuse. Domestic violence manifests over time and victims rarely acknowledge or know that they are victims, because they become so accustomed to the abuse," Gonzales said.
Police say if you are an abusive relationship or have any questions about what may constitute an abusive relationship, contact Hobart Police Victim's Advocate, Andrea Graciano or her assistant Samantha Bull @ 219-942-1125 Ext. 1069 or 1061.
Additionally, they can be contacted at agraciano@cityofhobart.org or sbull@cityofhobart.org.
The Hobart Police Victim's advocate can offer or provide resources to victims of domestic violence. If you are in need of assistance or in danger, please dial 911 immediately, police said.