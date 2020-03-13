Man held loaded shotgun to girlfriend's chin, threatened to kill her, cops say

The woman told police Alexander became upset earlier because she was on the phone with someone and he walked in on the conversation, records state.

Alexander allegedly grabbed the cellphone and began yelling at the person on the other end of the line, before smashing it again on the floor.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He then allegedly grabbed a shotgun beside the bed, and with a chambered round, put the shotgun to her chin and told her he should kill her, records allege.

The victim said she was able to get away from Alexander and she asked, "You're really going to shoot me?" and he allegedly replied, "(Expletive) yeah, just not in my house. Let's take a ride to Gary ..."

The victim said Alexander threatened to shoot her, and make it look like a suicide, records state.

When she freed herself, she attempted to call 911 on the landline, but Alexander allegedly ripped the phone cord, preventing her from doing so. She then ran outside with no shoes and locked herself inside a parked car, records state.

In a statement, Hobart Police Capt. James Gonzales said the department "will continue to aggressively pursue individuals who choose to engage in physical violence against his or her intimate partner."