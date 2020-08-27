 Skip to main content
Man hospitalized with stab wounds was found intoxicated at the scene, police say
Man hospitalized with stab wounds was found intoxicated at the scene, police say

Lauren Cross

GARY — A 63-year-old Chicago man was hospitalized after police found him with multiple stab wounds Wednesday evening.

Gary police responded about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 200 block of East 24th Avenue, where they found the man on a sidewalk, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

As officers spoke with him, he struggled to convey to officers what happened. Police determined he was highly intoxicated, Westerfield said.

Police said they suspect the incident stemmed from a family dispute.

The man was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests had been made in connection with the incident as of Thursday afternoon, Westerfield said.

Additional details were not immediately available. Westerfield added that an investigation was ongoing.

