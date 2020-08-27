Man hospitalized with stab wounds was found intoxicated at the scene, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A 63-year-old Chicago man was hospitalized after police found him with multiple stab wounds Wednesday evening.

Gary police responded about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 200 block of East 24th Avenue, where they found the man on a sidewalk, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

As officers spoke with him, he struggled to convey to officers what happened. Police determined he was highly intoxicated, Westerfield said.

Police said they suspect the incident stemmed from a family dispute.

The man was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests had been made in connection with the incident as of Thursday afternoon, Westerfield said.

Additional details were not immediately available. Westerfield added that an investigation was ongoing.

