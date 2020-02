Man identified in fatal crash with tree, coroner says

HAMMOND — A 63-year-old man died in the hospital after crashing into a tree, which pinned him in his vehicle Saturday night, police said.

Michael Diaz, of Hammond, was pronounced dead Tuesday at 12:06 p.m. at Munster Community Hospital, according to the Lake County coroner's report. Diaz's manner of death was listed as pending, but police said Diaz was involved in a crash over the weekend.

Police were called to the 1500 block of River Drive in Hammond at 8:35 p.m. Saturday for a crash, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

The car had crashed into a tree and Diaz was taken to Community Hospital in Munster, Kellogg said.

Diaz was the only person in the vehicle during the crash. Investigators said alcohol was not a factor in the crash, Kellogg said.

