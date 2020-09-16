 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man illegally purchased dozens of guns, including 1 recovered at shooting, records show
breaking urgent

Man illegally purchased dozens of guns, including 1 recovered at shooting, records show

{{featured_button_text}}
Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

HAMMOND — A man illegally purchased at least 26 firearms at Indiana gun shops, including one later recovered at the scene of a shooting in Chicago and six others recovered by law enforcement, records allege.

Darryl Ivery Jr., 23, of Hammond, was arrested earlier this month on a federal charge of making a material false statement in the acquisition of a firearm.

Ivery became a person of interest in an investigation by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives into straw purchasers because of the large number of guns he bought from January 2019 to August 2020, according to U.S. District Court records. 

Ivery purchased a variety of guns from Cabela's in Hammond, Deb's Gun Range in Hammond and Westforth Sports Inc. in Gary, all of which are federal firearm licensed gun dealers, records state.

Seven of the guns were recovered by law enforcement, including: 

• One recovered in Chicago 27 days after being purchased;

• One recovered at the scene of a shooting in Chicago 22 days after being purchased

• One recovered in Chicago 12 days after being purchased

• One recovered in Chicago 83 days after being purchased

• One recovered in Midlothian, Illinois, five days after being purchased

• And one recovered in Chicago 12 days after being purchased.

For each gun purchased, Ivery answered "yes" on a ATF form that asks, "Are you the actual transferee/buyer of the firearms(s) listed on this form," records state.

When interviewed by ATF agents, Ivery allegedly admitted he bought all but one of the guns for individuals living in Chicago, who had asked him to buy firearms for them. They all paid Ivery in cash for every purchase he made, court records allege.

Ivery's case was investigated as part of Operation Legend, which was launched by the U.S. Department of Justice in July in response to an uptick in homicides and nonfatal shootings in cities across the nation.

The Northern District of Indiana isn't a designated district for Operation Legend, but the U.S. attorney's office for the district works closely with federal prosecutors in Chicago, according to a news release.

"This case demonstrates my office's commitment to partnering with our neighbors in Chicago to aggressively prosecute those who illegally supply guns to criminals in Indiana and Illinois," said Thomas L. Kirsch II, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana. "My office is committed to reducing gun violence, and the state line will not save criminals from federal investigations and prosecutions."

Ivery was released from custody Sept. 2 on a $20,000 unsecured appearance bond with supervision, records show. His arraignment was set for Sept. 28 in U.S. District Court in Hammond.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

See flooded streets, widespread damage in Sally's path

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts