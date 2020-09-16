Man illegally purchased dozens of guns, including 1 recovered at shooting, records show

• And one recovered in Chicago 12 days after being purchased.

For each gun purchased, Ivery answered "yes" on a ATF form that asks, "Are you the actual transferee/buyer of the firearms(s) listed on this form," records state.

When interviewed by ATF agents, Ivery allegedly admitted he bought all but one of the guns for individuals living in Chicago, who had asked him to buy firearms for them. They all paid Ivery in cash for every purchase he made, court records allege.

Ivery's case was investigated as part of Operation Legend, which was launched by the U.S. Department of Justice in July in response to an uptick in homicides and nonfatal shootings in cities across the nation.

The Northern District of Indiana isn't a designated district for Operation Legend, but the U.S. attorney's office for the district works closely with federal prosecutors in Chicago, according to a news release.