Man illegally purchased dozens of guns, including 1 recovered at shooting, records show

HAMMOND — A man illegally purchased at least 26 firearms at Indiana gun shops, including one later recovered at the scene of a shooting in Chicago and six others recovered by law enforcement, records allege.
Darryl Ivery Jr., 23, of Hammond, was arrested earlier this month on a federal charge of making a material false statement in the acquisition of a firearm.
Ivery became a person of interest in an investigation by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives into straw purchasers because of the large number of guns he bought from January 2019 to August 2020, according to U.S. District Court records.
Ivery purchased a variety of guns from Cabela's in Hammond, Deb's Gun Range in Hammond and Westforth Sports Inc. in Gary, all of which are federal firearm licensed gun dealers, records state.
Seven of the guns were recovered by law enforcement, including:
• One recovered in Chicago 27 days after being purchased;
• One recovered at the scene of a shooting in Chicago 22 days after being purchased
• One recovered in Chicago 12 days after being purchased
• One recovered in Chicago 83 days after being purchased
• One recovered in Midlothian, Illinois, five days after being purchased
• And one recovered in Chicago 12 days after being purchased.
For each gun purchased, Ivery answered "yes" on a ATF form that asks, "Are you the actual transferee/buyer of the firearms(s) listed on this form," records state.
When interviewed by ATF agents, Ivery allegedly admitted he bought all but one of the guns for individuals living in Chicago, who had asked him to buy firearms for them. They all paid Ivery in cash for every purchase he made, court records allege.
Ivery's case was investigated as part of Operation Legend, which was launched by the U.S. Department of Justice in July in response to an uptick in homicides and nonfatal shootings in cities across the nation.
The Northern District of Indiana isn't a designated district for Operation Legend, but the U.S. attorney's office for the district works closely with federal prosecutors in Chicago, according to a news release.
"This case demonstrates my office's commitment to partnering with our neighbors in Chicago to aggressively prosecute those who illegally supply guns to criminals in Indiana and Illinois," said Thomas L. Kirsch II, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana. "My office is committed to reducing gun violence, and the state line will not save criminals from federal investigations and prosecutions."
Ivery was released from custody Sept. 2 on a $20,000 unsecured appearance bond with supervision, records show. His arraignment was set for Sept. 28 in U.S. District Court in Hammond.
