Man in critical condition after Calumet City shooting, police say

CALUMET CITY — A man is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The 30-year-old Chicago man was found by police while they responded about 1 p.m. that day to the 2000 block of Sibley Boulevard, according to a Calumet City police news release.
EMS personnel treated him at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital afterward, police said.
Investigators determined the shooting occurred near Wilson Avenue and East End Avenue, the release states. Officers found spent shell casings in the street there.
Calumet City police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact Calumet City police at 708-868-2500.
