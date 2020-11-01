Man in custody after teen's car hit by gunfire, police say

ST. JOHN TWP. — A male suspect was taken into custody late Saturday near the same location where a teen's car was struck by gunfire Friday night, St. John police chief Steve Flores said.

Police responded around 10 p.m. to the Speedway gas station at Sheffield Avenue and 101st Avenue for a call of a suspicious person. The man is being questioned by detectives, Flores said.

St. John Police and the Lake County Sheriff's Department investigated an incident late Friday in which a teen driving home from a football game had her car stuck five times by bullets, including having her driver's side window shot out. She was not injured.

Officers recovered 10 spent .22-caliber shell casings near 101st Avenue and Calumet Avenue.

Police said a canvas of the area revealed that a man entered a gas station west of the crime scene at 11:26 p.m. and made a small cash purchase before leaving eastbound on a bicycle. Police said gas station employees confirmed the man arrived on a bike, but did not know from what direction.

According to a person familiar with the incident who asked not to be identified, the girl was at a stoplight heading west and a man, dressed in all black on a bicycle, was headed east.