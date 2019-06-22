LOWELL — An Indiana state police officer came to the rescue of a man suffering a medical emergency while driving on Interstate 65 Saturday. In the man's truck, the trooper also found a tiny piece of cargo with four legs and two big ears in need of some help.
Indiana State Police responded to a call at 10:35 a.m. Saturday to assist the driver, a 55-year-old man from Hillsboro, Texas, according to a department news release.
The man had pulled his truck off into the southbound lane weigh station on I-65, just north of the Lowell exit.
Cpl. Kimberly Zelnis came to the scene and found the distressed man in the parking lot, police said. She stayed with him until he was transported by Crown Point EMS to Franciscan Heath Crown Point for medical care. However, the trooper said there was another passenger in the man's truck in need of help. A tiny brown Chihuahua named Max was left wondering where his human friend went.
Zelnis took Max back to the Indiana State Police Lowell Post, where the dog made some new friends.
“He was bouncing around on springs here at the post for a while,” Cpl. Eric Rot said. “He was surprisingly friendly despite the circumstances.”
Lake County Animal Control came to the post to pick up the Chihuahua. The agency plans to care for the Chihuahua until the man is able to leave the hospital, Rot said.
The medical emergency the man suffered is unknown, and police hadn't heard an update on his condition as of Saturday afternoon, Rot said. Zelnis has served with Indiana State Police for five months and has shown dedication every step of the way, he said.
“It was a case of being in the right place at the right time,” Rot said of the Zelnis' prompt arrival on scene. “Cpl. Zelnis is a hard worker. She's energetic and outgoing. This doesn't surprise me at all.”