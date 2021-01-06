Man in monitoring bracelet shot multiple times in Griffith; witness arrested on warrant

GRIFFITH — A man wearing a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet wrapped in tin foil was struck multiple times and another man suffered superficial abrasions to his face in a shooting late Tuesday, police said.

Griffith police were dispatched about 10:20 p.m. to the 1000 block of North Wheeler Street for a report of shots fired, Cmdr. Keith Martin said.

Officers found the gunshot victim wounded, but conscious, breathing and alert, Martin said. He was identified as an Illinois man in his late 20s.

A second man, who told police he lived in Gary but had an address in Illinois, had abrasions to his face, Martin said.

Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A 19-year-old Hammond man was questioned at the scene, but his involvement in the shooting remained under investigation, police said.

The Hammond man was arrested on an unrelated warrant, Martin said.

The two men taken to a hospital also had unrelated warrants and were expected to be taken into custody after receiving medical treatment, Martin said.