Man in monitoring bracelet shot multiple times in Griffith; witness arrested on warrant
GRIFFITH — A man wearing a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet wrapped in tin foil was struck multiple times and another man suffered superficial abrasions to his face in a shooting late Tuesday, police said.

Griffith police were dispatched about 10:20 p.m. to the 1000 block of North Wheeler Street for a report of shots fired, Cmdr. Keith Martin said. 

Officers found the gunshot victim wounded, but conscious, breathing and alert, Martin said. He was identified as an Illinois man in his late 20s.

A second man, who told police he lived in Gary but had an address in Illinois, had abrasions to his face, Martin said. 

Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A 19-year-old Hammond man was questioned at the scene, but his involvement in the shooting remained under investigation, police said.

The Hammond man was arrested on an unrelated warrant, Martin said.

The two men taken to a hospital also had unrelated warrants and were expected to be taken into custody after receiving medical treatment, Martin said. 

Police did not provide information about why the gunshot victim was wearing an ankle bracelet, which is typically used to track defendants while on bond or serving a sentence.

Police recovered numerous spent shell casings at the crime scene from two different types of handguns.

Officers checked the area with a K-9, but no other suspects were located. 

Highland and Lake County police officers assisted.

Anyone with more information is urged to call Detective John Mowery at 219-924-7503, ext. 256. To remain anonymous, call 219-922-3085.

Times staff writer Sarah Reese contributed to this report.

