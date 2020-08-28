 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man in serious condition after gunshots fired into home, police say
breaking urgent

Man in serious condition after gunshots fired into home, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK Police - Police line
John J. Watkins, The Times

GARY — An early morning shooting left a 26-year-old Chicago man hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

Gary police responded about 1:40 a.m. Friday to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where the man had been checked in.

He was unable to convey to officers what occurred due to the severity of his injuries, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Police learned the incident occurred earlier in the 2500 block of Waverly Drive, Westerfield said.

A witness told police she and the man were inside a home in the area when an unknown male fired a gun from outside, Westerfield said.

The man was struck several times and transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Several other people, including children, were also inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured, Westerfield said.

Police urged anyone with additional information to contact Detective Sergeant Fazekas with the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1210, or to call the department's Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A look back at this week's protests and cleanup in Kenosha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts