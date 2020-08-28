Man in serious condition after gunshots fired into home, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — An early morning shooting left a 26-year-old Chicago man hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

Gary police responded about 1:40 a.m. Friday to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where the man had been checked in.

He was unable to convey to officers what occurred due to the severity of his injuries, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Police learned the incident occurred earlier in the 2500 block of Waverly Drive, Westerfield said.

A witness told police she and the man were inside a home in the area when an unknown male fired a gun from outside, Westerfield said.

The man was struck several times and transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Several other people, including children, were also inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured, Westerfield said.