Man injured when strangers open fire on vehicle, police say

HAMMOND — A man was grazed by a bullet when two unknown men opened fired upon a vehicle, police said.
At 2:30 p.m. Monday police responded to shots fired in the 1300 block of Saxony Street in Hammond, said Lt. Steve Kellogg.
A 19-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were inside a vehicle when it was shot at multiple times, Kellogg said. The victims drove away to a safe area and called 911.
The man suffered a minor graze wound and the woman was unharmed. A building in the Saxony Town Homes property was struck by bullets but no residents inside were hurt.
Witnesses said there were at least two suspects, described as African American men wearing dark hoodies, who fired on the vehicle. Police said at this time, there is no suspect vehicle description.
More information will be provided as details become available, Kellogg said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond Sgt. Adam Clark at 219-852-2987 or Detective Sgt. Shawn Ford at 219-852-2998.
