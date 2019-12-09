CROWN POINT — The 69-year-old man who was killed at a Crown Point construction site Wednesday was about to retire and take his grandchildren to Disneyland, his family said.
Scott Beier, of Lowell, was remembered by his son as a hardworking family man who had recently bought his dream home with his wife of 33 years, Pat Beier.
“He worked his whole life, and he loved what he did,” said Micheal Beier, of Rockton, Illinois. “He worked for so long so he and my mom could have a good retirement. He was planning to retire this winter. He wanted to spend time with his grandchildren and take them to Disneyland. It’s just not fair.”
At 9:31 a.m. Wednesday, police and emergency medical personnel responded to the Cottage Court subdivision at 97th Avenue and Carroll Court, Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said. Someone called 911 reporting a man had been injured at a new home construction work site in the area.
Police discovered Scott Beier had been accidentally backed into by a 41-year-old Crown Point man maneuvering the Bobcat excavator vehicle. He suffered serious head and chest injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.
Michael Beier said his father worked six days a week his entire life to provide for his family. Just three years ago, he bought his dream home in Lowell.
Knowing Michael Beier and his family were coming to visit for Christmas, Scott Beier went through great lengths to make sure the house was decorated and festive for his 3-year-old grandson’s arrival. Michael Beier said his 3-year-old son and his father adored each other.
“Last Saturday he was putting up all of the Christmas decorations, standing up there on the ladder with Christmas lights, changing all of the light bulbs to green and red,” Pat Beier said. “I just can’t believe it. I lost my best friend. It’s totally unreal.”
Scott Beier and his wife had five children and seven grandchildren, with one on the way.
“Our daughter is having a baby in March in Florida, and we were going to fly there to be there when the baby comes,” Pat Beier said.
A lifelong Lowell resident, Scott Beier owned a machine and engine business for many years in the town. Every morning he would gather with his friends at George’s Family Restaurant in Lowell in a routine group that became to be known as “The Roundtable,” Michael Beier said.
“He was the most loving, selfless person you could imagine and would give the shirt off his back to anyone,” Michael Beier said. “He was loved by everyone, too. He had so many friends. The services are Monday and Tuesday, and there’s no doubt there’s going to be a huge crowd.”
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, and funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with both services at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services at 604 E. Commercial Ave. in Lowell.
