Man killed at eatery was targeted by gunmen, police say

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a Chicago restaurant had been targeted by gunmen who jumped out of a vehicle and opened fire, police said.

Diners were having lunch under a tent Sunday afternoon at Lumes Pancake House on Chicago's far South Side, when a white Audi pulled into the parking lot and three gunmen got out, walked into the tent and fired at least 40 shots, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The suspects then jumped back into the car and sped away, police said, after shooting three women and two men who were seated at a table in the tent. Police had initially said a total of six people were shot, but later updated that to five.

Chicago police said the man who was killed was shot multiple times and was apparently "targeted" by the gunmen. They gave no motive and reported no arrests. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Devon Welsh of Back of the Yards, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown planned to discuss the weekend violence, including the Sunday shooting of two police officers, at a Monday morning news conference.