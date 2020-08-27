Man killed in pit bull attack, authorities say

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A southern Illinois man is dead after being attacked by his stepson's pet dogs, authorities said Wednesday.
Stephen F. Pemberton Sr., 61, was killed after two pit bulls got out of a laundry room where they were being held and attacked him. It wasn't unknown if the dogs got out on their own or if they were let out by Pemberton.
St. Clair County sheriff's deputies were called to the home in unincorporated Belleville where they found stepson Kelly Knaup, who told them of the pit bulls' attack on Pemberton. Authorities say Knaup's wife and a health care worker was also in the house at the time of the attack. However, they were unable to leave a room to intervene.
Clair County animal control officers took away the dogs, and they will be euthanized, officials said.
Sheriff's Captain Bruce Fleshren said Pemberton's death is under investigation, but charges aren't expected to be filed.
