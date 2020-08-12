Man killed in shooting marks Michigan City's second homicide over 3 days, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — A man was killed late Tuesday in a shooting near Garden Estates West apartment complex, marking the city's second homicide over the course of three days, police said.

He was identified as Darius C. Mitchell, 27, of Michigan City.

Michigan City police responded about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired at the complex, in the 900 block of Southwind Drive, Sgt. Francisco Rodriguez said.

Officers found a group of people crowded outside a building at the complex, where Mitchell was motionless on the ground nearby, Rodriguez said.

Police performed life-saving measures on Mitchell until LaPorte County EMS responders arrived. Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene, Rodriguez said.

Investigators were working to determine the circumstances leading up to Mitchell's death, though a suspect had not been identified as of Wednesday afternoon, Rodriguez said.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

On Sunday, a woman died after officers found her with a stab wound and lacerations on her chest and neck, police said.

She was identified as 68-year-old Doris Hull, of Michigan City.