Man killed in shooting marks Michigan City's second homicide over 3 days, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A man was killed late Tuesday in a shooting near Garden Estates West apartment complex, marking the city's second homicide over the course of three days, police said.
He was identified as Darius C. Mitchell, 27, of Michigan City.
Michigan City police responded about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired at the complex, in the 900 block of Southwind Drive, Sgt. Francisco Rodriguez said.
Officers found a group of people crowded outside a building at the complex, where Mitchell was motionless on the ground nearby, Rodriguez said.
Police performed life-saving measures on Mitchell until LaPorte County EMS responders arrived. Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene, Rodriguez said.
Investigators were working to determine the circumstances leading up to Mitchell's death, though a suspect had not been identified as of Wednesday afternoon, Rodriguez said.
Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
On Sunday, a woman died after officers found her with a stab wound and lacerations on her chest and neck, police said.
She was identified as 68-year-old Doris Hull, of Michigan City.
Michigan City police responded about 11 p.m. Sunday to the 300 block of North Ashland Avenue, where officers found Hull lying unconscious.
Emergency personnel performed life-saving measures on Hull, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Hull's nephew, 30-year-old Alontae P. Hood, of Chicago, was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection with her death.
The deaths of Mitchell and Hull are not believed to be connected, Rodriguez said.
"The Michigan City Police Department would like to extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Darius Mitchell," Rodriguez said in a statement Wednesday.
Agencies that assisted at the scene Tuesday evening also included the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department, the LaPorte County Coroner's Office and the LaPorte County Drug Task Force.
Police asked anyone with information or possible photos or video of the incident to contact Michigan City Police Department Detective Sgt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, extension 1077. Tips may be submitted anonymously.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!