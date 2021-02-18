Man killed, teen wounded in shooting near high school, police say

CALUMET CITY — A shooting that broke out Wednesday afternoon in a neighborhood across from Thornton Fractional North High School left a 19-year-old man dead and a 17-year-old boy wounded, police said.

Jocari Chapman, of Markham, was pronounced dead about 6:53 p.m. from multiple gunshot wounds, Calumet City police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Police found Chapman and the teen boy, of Calumet City, inside a vehicle while responding about 3:15 p.m. to the 700 block of Buffalo Avenue, said Calumet City Police Chief Christopher Fletcher.

Chapman was shot several times and the teen boy was shot a single time, Fletcher said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the two were shot one block away from where officers responded.

Medical responders performed life-saving measures on Chapman before he was transported to a Chicago-area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The teen boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Calumet City police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the shooting as a homicide, city spokesman Steve Patterson said.