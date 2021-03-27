Man leads police on high-speed chase from Indiana to Illinois, authorities say

An 18-year-old Harvey man was taken into custody Friday night after trying to flee from police in a vehicle chase and foot pursuit.

The man, whose name is being withheld until formal charges are presented, is accused of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without ever having a license, St. John police officer Roger Patz said.

A St. John officer first spotted the 18-year-old driving a black Chevy Cruze at 10:38 p.m. going north on Calumet Avenue near Ridge Road. The officer was participating with a Lake County Task Force patrol, Patz said.

The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop because the Chevy had a broken taillight. The driver instead sped off and entered Interstate 80/94 and went west into Illinois, reaching speeds over 100 mph, Patz said.

The driver exited Interstate 80 at the Lincoln Oasis, traveled through a parking lot and exited through a back entrance into a South Holland neighborhood. Dyer Police, Lake County Sheriff's Department and another St. John officer joined the pursuit.

The driver continued through South Holland before crashing into a median at 166th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue. The 18-year-old and a passenger fled on foot from the vehicle, Patz said.