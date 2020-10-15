Man led police on chase that ended in rollover crash, court records allege

CROWN POINT — A judge on Wednesday ordered an East Chicago man be released from jail with a GPS monitor while awaiting trial on charges alleging he led a police officer on a chase last month that ended with a rollover crash.
Cristian A. Anaya, 24, was injured in the crash early Sept. 20 in the area of 45th Avenue and Ross Road in Calumet Township, Lake Criminal Court records state.
A Lake County sheriff's officer attempted to stop Anaya, who was driving a blue Chrysler 300, for disregarding a stop sign at Elm Street and Ralston Place, records show.
The officer turned around and attempted to catch up with Anaya, who disregarded a second stop sign at Elm and Ross Road, court records allege.
The officer turned on his emergency lights as Anaya passed another vehicle in a no-passing zone, records state. Anaya's car went off the road, made a small jump and turned on its side.
Two officers approached the vehicle with guns drawn and found Anaya and another man inside. The man was able to open a front passenger door, and officers got him and Anaya out of the car, records state.
Anaya, who was covered in blood, denied fleeing from police, records state.
He has pleaded not guilty to one felony count of resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor count of driving while suspended.
After Anaya was charged in the pursuit, prosecutors filed a petition to revoke his probation in a 2019 domestic battery case.
He pleaded guilty in March to one count of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child younger than 16 and was placed on probation for six months, online court records show.
