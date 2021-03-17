Man may stand trial on attempted murder, murder cases at same time, judge rules

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors won their bid Wednesday to join two cases at trial for a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend multiple times in 2019 and returning in 2020 to kill her.
Charles Goforth, 57, of Independence, Missouri, is scheduled to stand trial starting May 3.
Goforth was charged with attempting to murder Sylvia Williams, 55, by shooting her multiple times Nov. 1, 2019, in her Hammond mobile home.
He posted an $8,000 cash bond and was released from jail Nov. 26, 2019, records show.
Prosecutors allege Goforth repeatedly contacted Williams after his release to persuade her to stop cooperating in the attempted murder case, then returned to Williams' residence Jan. 30, 2020, and shot her to death.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg said joining the two cases for trial would result in judicial economy.
Goforth acted in both cases under a common scheme or plan, she said.
"We won't be able to untangle them," Westberg said. "The investigations basically became one."
Goforth's attorneys, Steve Haddad and Robert Varga, objected to joining the two cases for trial.
Varga said a surveillance video exists in the attempted murder case, which could prejudice a jury in the murder case.
"A lot of the evidence will be similar, but not the same," Varga said.
He said the prosecutors were still waiting for the results of forensic testing in the case, despite being about two months away from trial. It will be difficult to prepare for trial if the results are not turned over as part of discovery soon, he said.
Westberg said she also was waiting on ballistics analysis results in the case.
"It's sad to say, but a lot of people are killed in Lake County," she said. "There's a line (for analysis results), and we're in it."
Cappas said it appeared the attempted murder case was "the first part of the movie" and the Williams' killing was the second part. He granted Westberg's motion for joinder and set a pretrial hearing for April 7.