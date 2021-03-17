Man may stand trial on attempted murder, murder cases at same time, judge rules

"A lot of the evidence will be similar, but not the same," Varga said.

He said the prosecutors were still waiting for the results of forensic testing in the case, despite being about two months away from trial. It will be difficult to prepare for trial if the results are not turned over as part of discovery soon, he said.

Westberg said she also was waiting on ballistics analysis results in the case.

"It's sad to say, but a lot of people are killed in Lake County," she said. "There's a line (for analysis results), and we're in it."

Cappas said it appeared the attempted murder case was "the first part of the movie" and the Williams' killing was the second part. He granted Westberg's motion for joinder and set a pretrial hearing for April 7.

