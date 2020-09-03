 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man molested girl more than 100 times, but her sister failed to report abuse, Portage police say
breaking urgent

Man molested girl more than 100 times, but her sister failed to report abuse, Portage police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Jerry Rush

Jerry Rust

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A 35-year-old LaPorte man was arrested this week after a woman came forward claiming she had had more than a hundred sexual encounters with him more than a decade ago when she was between the ages of 10 and 16, according to newly released charging documents.

Police say the accused, Jerry Rust, was 19 or 20 when the abuse began.

He is charged with felony counts of child molesting and possession of child pornography, according to court documents.

Rust appeared Thursday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, who set bond at $5,000 cash and required that if released, Rust is to be placed on pretrial supervision and wear a GPS monitor, according to the court.

The alleged victim came forward Monday and told Portage police that the abuse began in 2004 while she was living as a child at the Whispering Sands mobile home park just east of the city, charging information says.

She said she would stay up late playing video games with Rust, who was known to her family, and he manipulated her into thinking they were in a relationship, police said.

The two began having sex and the alleged victim said her older sister walked in once and caught them.

"Rust told her sister that they were wrestling and their clothes fell off," according to the charges.

When the sister threatened to call police, the alleged victim said she would lie and deny it, police said. The alleged victim said she "enjoyed the love and attention that Rust gave her and was willing to lie about their relationship to avoid jeopardizing it."

The sister confirmed Monday she had walked in on the abuse years ago, police said. She estimated her sister was 12 and Rust was 21 at the time.

The older sister said she felt trapped by Rust being "extremely emotionally and physically abusive. That evening, when she mentioned contacting the police, Rust would hit her and say that they wouldn't believe her."

Feeling trapped and without support from her family, the older sister said she did not report the abuse, police said.

The abuse continued after Rust moved to the Canden Apartments in Portage, charging documents say.

Rust reportedly admitted to the abuse when questioned by police Tuesday. He said the abuse went on from 2004 to 2008 when he was 19 to 23 years old and the girl was 10 to 14, police said.

He recalled a second incident where the older sister caught them having sex, this time at the Portage apartment, police said.

When questioned about a claim that he had shown the girl child pornography, he reportedly showed police that he had animated child pornography images on his cell phone.

Rust was given a public defender and the next court hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 13, according to the court.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to vote safely this fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts