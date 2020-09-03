Man molested girl more than 100 times, but her sister failed to report abuse, Portage police say

When the sister threatened to call police, the alleged victim said she would lie and deny it, police said. The alleged victim said she "enjoyed the love and attention that Rust gave her and was willing to lie about their relationship to avoid jeopardizing it."

The sister confirmed Monday she had walked in on the abuse years ago, police said. She estimated her sister was 12 and Rust was 21 at the time.

The older sister said she felt trapped by Rust being "extremely emotionally and physically abusive. That evening, when she mentioned contacting the police, Rust would hit her and say that they wouldn't believe her."

Feeling trapped and without support from her family, the older sister said she did not report the abuse, police said.

The abuse continued after Rust moved to the Canden Apartments in Portage, charging documents say.

Rust reportedly admitted to the abuse when questioned by police Tuesday. He said the abuse went on from 2004 to 2008 when he was 19 to 23 years old and the girl was 10 to 14, police said.

He recalled a second incident where the older sister caught them having sex, this time at the Portage apartment, police said.