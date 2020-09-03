Man molested girl more than 100 times, Portage police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A 35-year-old LaPorte man was arrested this week after a woman came forward claiming he had molested her on 100 occasions more than a decade ago when she was between the ages of 10 and 16, according to newly released charging documents.

Police say the accused, Jerry Rust, was 19 or 20 when the abuse began.

He is charged with felony counts of child molesting and possession of child pornography, according to court documents.

Rust appeared Thursday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, who set bond at $5,000 cash and required that if released, Rust is to be placed on pretrial supervision and wear a GPS monitor, according to the court.

The alleged victim came forward Monday and told Portage police that the abuse began in 2004 at a residence she lived in as a child, charging information says.

She said she would stay up late playing video games with Rust, who was known to her family, and he manipulated her into thinking they were in a relationship, police said.

Rust began molesting the girl and the alleged victim said a relative walked in once and caught him.