Man molested girl more than 100 times, Portage police say

VALPARAISO — A 35-year-old LaPorte man was arrested this week after a woman came forward claiming he had molested her on 100 occasions more than a decade ago when she was between the ages of 10 and 16, according to newly released charging documents.
Police say the accused, Jerry Rust, was 19 or 20 when the abuse began.
He is charged with felony counts of child molesting and possession of child pornography, according to court documents.
Rust appeared Thursday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, who set bond at $5,000 cash and required that if released, Rust is to be placed on pretrial supervision and wear a GPS monitor, according to the court.
The alleged victim came forward Monday and told Portage police that the abuse began in 2004 at a residence she lived in as a child, charging information says.
She said she would stay up late playing video games with Rust, who was known to her family, and he manipulated her into thinking they were in a relationship, police said.
Rust began molesting the girl and the alleged victim said a relative walked in once and caught him.
"Rust told (the relative) that they were wrestling and their clothes fell off," according to the charges. When the relative threatened to call police, the alleged victim said she would lie and deny it, police said.
The relative confirmed Monday she had walked in on the abuse years ago, police said. She estimated the victim was 12 and Rust was 21 at the time.
The relative said she felt trapped by Rust being "extremely emotionally and physically abusive. That evening, when she mentioned contacting the police, Rust would hit her and say that they wouldn't believe her."
Feeling trapped and without support from her family, the relative said she did not report the abuse, police said.
The abuse continued after Rust moved to the Camden Apartments in Portage, charging documents say.
Rust reportedly admitted to the abuse when questioned by police Tuesday. He said the abuse went on from 2004 to 2008 when he was 19 to 23 years old and the girl was 10 to 14, police said.
He recalled a second incident where the relative saw him molesting the victim, this time at the Portage apartment, police said.
When questioned about a claim that he had shown the girl child pornography, he reportedly showed police that he had animated child pornography images on his cellphone.
Rust was given a public defender and the next court hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 13, according to the court.
