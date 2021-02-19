Man on probation for deadly home invasion faces new gun charge

CROWN POINT — An Indianapolis man currently on probation for his role in a deadly Hobart home invasion in 2017 recently was charged with illegally possessing a semi-automatic handgun when he crashed into a snowbank this month in Hammond.

Anthony J. Crenshaw, 24, was found "unconscious or asleep behind the wheel" of a 2016 Ford Fusion that crashed into a snowbank about 7:15 a.m. Feb. 4 behind a White Castle restaurant in the 7900 block of Indianapolis Boulevard, court records say.

Police thought Crenshaw still had his foot on the gas pedal, because the Ford's tires were still spinning when they arrived, records state.

Crenshaw woke up, and put the Ford in park. As he got out, an officer noticed a bulge in the front pocket of his sweatshirt, Lake Criminal Court records say.

Police patted down Crenshaw and found a .45-caliber Glock handgun that was loaded with one bullet in the chamber and 11 rounds in the magazine, and an extended magazine containing 26 live rounds, records allege.

Crenshaw was not legally permitted to carry a gun, because he was convicted in February 2019 of felony burglary resulting in bodily in injury in connection with a home invasion July 24, 2017, in Hobart.