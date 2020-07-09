You are the owner of this article.
Man on scooter fatally struck by Chicago police SUV
Man on scooter fatally struck by Chicago police SUV

Chicago police investigate the scene where several people were shot in Chicago July 4.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — A man riding a motorized scooter died after being struck by a Chicago police SUV with its emergency lights activated on the far South Side, authorities said.

A 33-year-old Harvey man was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday night, police said. His name was not immediately released.

The SUV and scooter were traveling in the same direction, police said.

The three officers in the SUV were taken to a hospital in fair condition, police said.

None of the officers have been placed on administrative desk duty, but that could change pending an internal investigation, police spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli said.

The police department's Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash, Bartoli said.

Video from the scene showed the SUV had extensive front-end damage after apparently jumping a curb and hitting a tree and showed a small motorbike in the middle of the road.

