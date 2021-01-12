Man pleads guilty in knife attack at apartment building

CROWN POINT — A 25-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with a grisly knife attack more than a year ago at an East Chicago apartment building.

Julian Cauley, 25, slit his own throat and was found naked and covered in blood after stabbing a maintenance worker in the arm and chest Nov. 15, 2019, at a building in the 4800 block of Indianapolis Boulevard.

Cauley attempted to stab another worker, but the worker was able to ward off Cauley with a stepladder, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Cauley told police he had smoked a lot of synthetic marijuana and heard voices telling him to kill himself before he harmed himself and attacked the workers, court records state.

Cauley pleaded guilty Tuesday to battery by means of a deadly weapon and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Cauley's plea agreement calls for a sentence of 3.5 years in prison, followed by 2.5 years on probation, Judge Samuel Cappas said during a livestreamed video hearing.

Cauley's family posted bond in early 2020, but he was taken back into custody after breaking out of a mental health treatment facility and again attempting to harm himself, defense attorney Joshua Mahler previously said.