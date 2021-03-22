Man pleads guilty in shooting at Flick's Tap in 2019

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man pleaded guilty last week in a shooting at a Hammond bar and to carrying a handgun without a license in a separate case.

Daquan Birdsong, 21, of East Chicago, was among four men charged with shooting a 27-year-old man multiple times after an argument over a woman Aug. 26, 2019, at Flick's Tap in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue.

Birdsong admitted in his plea agreement he pulled out a gun and shot into a group of people, striking the man.

The man was shot six times and suffered wounds to his pancreas, esophagus, liver and spleen. He was airlifted to a Chicago hospital, court records state.

Two of Birdsong's co-defendants were treated at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago shortly after the shooting for minor gunshot wounds, court documents say.

Birdsong also admitted he didn't have a license in his possession when he was found with a loaded 9mm Springfield semi-automatic handgun June 8, 2019, after crashing into a parked car in the 3900 block of Evergreen Street in East Chicago.

Birdsong could face two to 12 years in prison if Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts his plea agreement. He was represented by attorney Scott King.