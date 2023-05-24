HAMMOND — A Crown Point man pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding a federal business aid program of $149,000.

Victor R. Adebisi, 36, born in Nigeria, Africa, appeared earlier this week before U.S. District Court Judge Philip P Simon on a charge of wire fraud.

Adebisi admitted to the judge he lied on an application form for a federal loan, claiming he needed to keep the money to keep his company afloat during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago.

Investigators later discovered it was a fictitious business Adebisi concocted only to illicitly collect federal money to which he would not otherwise have been entitled if he had stated the truth.

Adebisi initially pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to stand trial before a federal jury next month.

He signed a plea agreement earlier this month giving up his right to make federal prosecutors prove the charge against him.

The U.S. Attorney agrees to return recommend he receive a more lenient sentence than 30 years imprisonment he faced if a jury had found him guilty after a trial.

The judge accepted the guilty plea and will take the agreement to grant Adebisi leniency under advisement between now and his sentencing Aug. 24.

Prosecutors say Adebisi became a resident of Crown Point in 2019, one year before the COVID-19 outbreak forced local businesses across the nation to close temporarily to contain the infection’s spread.

Congress passed a loan program to save businesses from having to lay off employees.

Prosecutors allege Adebisi applied for such a loan July 8, 2020, in the name of Nimiteck Auto and Transportation. He listed its headquarters as his home in a residential neighborhood of Crown Point.

He claimed Nimiteck Auto and Transportation was established in 2016, but prosecutors said Indiana business records indicate Adebisi only incorporated his business three months before seeking the loan.

Prosecutors say Federal Bureau of Investigation agents tracked the fraudulent loan to Adebisi by viewing security camera video of his transactions at a Merrillville bank where he opened an account.

Prosecutors said Adebisi used a fictitious passport from the West African country of Benin and a phony name.

The FBI, in cooperation with the Bedford Park, Illinois, police, arrested Adebisi in the fall of 2021 once he received the federal loan, deposited in his bank account and then attempted to cash it at a currency exchange in Dolton, Illinois.

Adebisi added to his legal trouble a year ago when he jumped bond and fled Indiana to avoid prosecution. Authorities arrested him again last January in Chicago and have kept him in federal detention since.

