Man pleads guilty to drug trafficking after clocking 95 mph in police chase, feds say
Man pleads guilty to drug trafficking after clocking 95 mph in police chase, feds say

Varnell Lamont Dixon

 Provided

HAMMOND — A man accused of trafficking drugs in Northwest Indiana last year pleaded guilty this week to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, federal prosecutors announced.

Varnell L. Dixon, 24, who has addresses listed in Gary and Chicago, also agreed to the statutory mandatory minimum penalty for the conviction of five years, and a fine of up to $250,000, court records showed.

Dixon was charged by way of indictment, according to case documents first unsealed Feb. 7 by U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch's office.

The remaining counts of the indictment against Dixon — which included possessing a firearm with a previous criminal conviction and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute — will be dismissed at sentencing, records showed.

Records show the Cook County State's Attorney's Office has agreed to dismiss a separate, pending Illinois case against him.  

Dixon was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and other offenses after leading police on a chase Dec. 28, 2019, on the Borman Expressway.

At the time, he possessed a fully loaded 9mm Glock handgun, four bags of marijuana — some of which he intended to distribute, and $323 in cash, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch's office.

Police determined the handgun Dixon had in the car was stolen, and the individually packaged marijuana weighed 17 grams total, the Times reported. 

Dixon was clocked speeding at 95 mph and was ejected through the vehicle's sunroof after it flipped several times on the exit ramp to Cline Avenue.

He was treated for minor injuries at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, then released and transported to the Lake County Jail.

The car Dixon was driving, a black 2019 Infiniti Q50, was a rental owned by Enterprise Leasing. 

Kirsch said he has instructed federal law enforcement and his office to charge offenders in high-speed pursuits federally, whenever possible.

"There have been several high speed pursuits in the recent months that have garnered media attention in Northwest Indiana. This type of criminal activity – fleeing police and putting many lives at risk while doing so – is entirely intolerable," Kirsch said.

Kirsch added this case is the result of investigations by the FBI Gang Response Investigative Team and the Indiana State Police.

