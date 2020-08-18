Man pleads guilty to drug trafficking after clocking 95 mph in police chase, feds say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A man accused of trafficking drugs in Northwest Indiana last year pleaded guilty this week to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, federal prosecutors announced.

Varnell L. Dixon, 24, who has addresses listed in Gary and Chicago, also agreed to the statutory mandatory minimum penalty for the conviction of five years, and a fine of up to $250,000, court records showed.

Dixon was charged by way of indictment, according to case documents first unsealed Feb. 7 by U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch's office.

The remaining counts of the indictment against Dixon — which included possessing a firearm with a previous criminal conviction and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute — will be dismissed at sentencing, records showed.

Records show the Cook County State's Attorney's Office has agreed to dismiss a separate, pending Illinois case against him.

Dixon was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and other offenses after leading police on a chase Dec. 28, 2019, on the Borman Expressway.