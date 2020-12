Man pleads guilty to killing road worker while driving drunk three years ago

CROWN POINT — A New Chicago man pleaded guilty Friday to driving drunk and causing a road worker's death in 2017 as the worker set up barricades for construction work.

Michael Mitol, 57, could face two to 12 years in prison for the death of Kevin Folleth, 48, of Mason, Michigan, attorneys said.

Mitol admitted to one count of causing death while operating while intoxicated, a level 5 felony, and a habitual offender enhancement.

Mitol previously was convicted of felony robbery in 2004 and felony theft in 1997 and 1994, Lake County Prosecutor Kathleen Kurowski said.

Mitol was represented by attorney John Cantrell.

Mitol initially fled after hitting Folleth on June 12, 2017, in the 6200 block of Broadway, according to court records. Police stopped him a few blocks away.

Folleth was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where he was pronounced dead.

Kurowski said Folleth's wife and two adult children plan to give victim impact statements at Mitol's sentencing hearing.