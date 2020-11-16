Man pleads guilty to raping woman after offering to help her find her way home

CROWN POINT — A man pleaded guilty Friday to raping a woman in Hammond in 2018 after offering to help her find her way home because her car had broken down.

Christopher R. Bias, 28, of Hammond and East Chicago, could face 14 years in prison if Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts his plea agreement.

In exchange for Bias' plea to one count of rape, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss any remaining counts in that case and a second domestic battery case in its entirety, court records show.

The woman told police her car broke down at a Munster gas station Aug. 11, 2018, and she became disoriented while walking home, court records state.

She met a man with a tattoo of a star on his neck as she walked near the Hammond YMCA in the 7300 block of Southeastern Avenue, court records allege. She followed him along a bicycle path under Interstate 80/94 toward the Cabela's parking lot.

As they walked in a grassy area, the man pushed her down and raped her, documents states. He allegedly put his hand over her mouth and threatened to kill her if she screamed.

The woman was able to run through the grass, climb a fence and continue to a White Castle to call police. She was taken to a hospital, where a rape kit was collected.