Man pleads guilty to raping woman after offering to help her find her way home

CROWN POINT — A man pleaded guilty Friday to raping a woman in Hammond in 2018 after offering to help her find her way home because her car had broken down.
Christopher R. Bias, 28, of Hammond and East Chicago, could face 14 years in prison if Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts his plea agreement.
In exchange for Bias' plea to one count of rape, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss any remaining counts in that case and a second domestic battery case in its entirety, court records show.
The woman told police her car broke down at a Munster gas station Aug. 11, 2018, and she became disoriented while walking home, court records state.
She met a man with a tattoo of a star on his neck as she walked near the Hammond YMCA in the 7300 block of Southeastern Avenue, court records allege. She followed him along a bicycle path under Interstate 80/94 toward the Cabela's parking lot.
As they walked in a grassy area, the man pushed her down and raped her, documents states. He allegedly put his hand over her mouth and threatened to kill her if she screamed.
The woman was able to run through the grass, climb a fence and continue to a White Castle to call police. She was taken to a hospital, where a rape kit was collected.
Bias' DNA was later found to match samples from the rape kit, records state.
When confronted by detectives, Bias told police he did not know why his DNA was found on the woman but "wanted to write a letter to the nice person in the picture to tell her that he was sorry," court records state.
Bias' sentencing was set for Dec. 10.
Ahvon Hurt
Andrew Kreps
Anthony Marin
Anthony Pagano
Arniel Hernandez
Bonard Rodriguez
Brent Lynch
Brian Sheppard
Cara Broach
Cesar Guaran-Aguilar
Cheryl Stomp
Chloe Hamstra
Christopher Hedges
Chrystal Pena
Cole Albaugh
Cordell Thurman
Cristina Galka
Damon Moore
Daniel Banas
Daniel Jevyak
Daniel Rojas
Daniel Williams
David Darnell Trotter
David David
David Nicholas Tittle
Demetrius Green
Dennis Devon West
Donald Willitis
Edrick Sanchez Alicea
Eric Hunter
Ervin Green
Esmeralda Garcia
Fernando Barrera
Frank Quintero
Gabriel Michael Dawson
Gabrielle Kile
Graciliano Frasco
Hunter Cole Brennan
Jackie Barnack
Jaime Oseguera
James Kelly
Jared Herron
Jason Brown
Jason Cobb
Javyon George-Boatman
Jeremy Todd
Jessica Langel
Jesus Avila
Jesus Rosales
Joseph Berlanga
Joseph Boursaw
Juanika Gardner
Keena Kadisha Watts
Kimberley Sansone
Laniah Davis
Larry Buchanan
Lauren Zinmer
Lyndon Walker
Mariah Braboy
Marlon Carr
Martell Bailey
Marvin Glenn Jerro Sr.
Mateo Smalley
Matthew Haselberger
Matthew Wolwark
Michael Potter
Nathan Medanich
Nicholas Breier
Nicholas Welch
Patrick Borzenski
Rachel McKinney
Raejean Young
Ramon Sierra
Raushan Daugherty
Reiny Smith Johnson
Robert Allen Vacendak
Ryan Payne
Stephen Borowski
Stephen Washington
Tahj Baker-Lucas
Terrell Willis
Tessa Paige Baumgartner
Thomas Bales
Yarithza Valencia
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!