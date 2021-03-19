Man pleads guilty to reduced charge in deadly bar shooting

CROWN POINT — A South Holland man pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge in the shooting death of a 26-year-old woman in November 2019 outside Coach's Corner bar in Hammond.

Steven M. Todd, 33, could face 10 to 12 years in prison if Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts his plea agreement.

Todd is accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old Katelyn Golden in the neck during an argument Nov. 24, 2019, outside the bar in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue.

Todd, who appeared before Cappas with attorney Mark Gruenhagen, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony.

Todd initially was charged with murder and was extradited in June from Yuba City, California, after a six-month multi-agency manhunt. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the murder count as part of the plea agreement.

Todd admitted in his plea agreement he became enraged during the argument with Golden and shot her in "sudden heat."

Witnesses told police Golden and a friend were outside the bar smoking when Todd bumped into them.

Golden began to yell and curse at Todd, then followed him into the parking lot as he got into the passenger side of a white Dodge Charger, court records state.