Man pleads guilty to strangling girlfriend, throwing scalding water in man's face

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man could face up to six years in prison after pleading guilty last week in connections with allegations he strangled a girlfriend, threw scalding water in her son's face and set her apartment ablaze.

Frank C. Oliver, 64, admitted to one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of strangulation, level 5 and 6 felonies, respectively.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts his plea agreement, his sentences on each count would run concurrently.

The woman told police she and Oliver began to argue in February 2020 after she arrived home late and he choked her, pulled her hair and scratched her across the chest.

She ran to a relative's apartment in the 3500 block of Guthrie Street in East Chicago for help, and her adult son went back to her apartment to tell Oliver she wanted him to leave, records state.

When he knocked on his mother's door, Oliver said, "Wait a minute, let me get my clothes." The door swung open and Oliver threw a large pot of scalding water at the man's face, records allege.

The man ran to the front yard and collapsed. As the woman rushed to help her son, she saw smoke coming from her apartment.