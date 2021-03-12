Man pleads guilty to vandalizing Hammond church nearly two years ago

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man pleaded guilty Thursday to breaking into a Hammond church in 2019 and causing extensive damage.

Aaron Vanoppens, 25, could face up to three years in prison for his role in the burglary at Faith Church of Christ, 3030 175th Street, according to his plea agreement.

Vanoppens' co-defendant, Nicholas D. Reding, 24, has pleaded not guilty and is next scheduled to appear in court March 19.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell accepts Vanoppens' plea agreement, defense attorney Michael A. Campbell and Lake County prosecutors will argue the length of his sentence. However, the plea deal caps any possible sentence at three years.

According to court records, a custodian arrived at the church the morning of May 29, 2019, and found an altar, an organ, restrooms, a display case and an office were damaged.

A ceiling had fallen, and glass, mirrors and porcelain were shattered.

The vandals wrote "666" on a window outside of the pastor's office and "Hail Satan" on a printer, church members said. Hammond police said the case was "a very juvenile crime of opportunity" and was not believed to be hate-related.