VALPARAISO – A Valparaiso man is accused of pointing a loaded handgun at another driver who cut him off on Interstate 94, police said.
Steven Krucina, 31, of Valparaiso, was charged with pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony, according to Indiana State Police.
At 10:25 a.m. Friday, state troopers responded to a report of a man allegedly displaying a firearm on I-94 in Porter County.
State troopers found the vehicle described by a witness and initiated a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 80 near Burr Street. The trooper found a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun in possession of the driver, police said.
Authorities investigated and determined that a Honda SUV cut Krucina off while driving on I-94 near Indiana 249.
In turn, Krucina allegedly displayed his loaded handgun, pointing it at the driver, Indiana State Police said.
No shots were fired and no one was hurt in the incident. When involved in road rage incidences, Indiana State Police says drivers should not attempt to handle the situation by themselves, but rather create a safe distance between themselves and the other driver and call 911.
