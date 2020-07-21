Man posed as NIPSCO employee as elderly man's home was burglarized, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LaPORTE — Another elderly resident fell victim to a scam in which people who falsely claimed to represent NIPSCO burglarized his home, police said.

The incident occurred Friday at an elderly man's LaPorte home, in the 100 block of Longwood Drive, a LaPorte County Sheriff's Office news release states.

The resident told authorities a white man about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, dressed in an orange or yellow shirt and hat, approached his home. He told the resident he was a NIPSCO employee and needed to trim trees on the property, the release states.

The resident said as he was speaking with that man, a black man about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a slender build, entered the home and stole undisclosed items from inside, according to the release.

Authorities noted a black vehicle, either a Chevrolet or Nissan, with tinted windows and chrome rims, is associated with the two men.

LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Capt. Derek J. Allen urged residents to never let people inside their home unless they have previously arranged to do so with a company representative or contractor.