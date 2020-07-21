Man posed as NIPSCO employee as elderly man's home was burglarized, police say

LaPORTE — Another elderly resident fell victim to a scam in which people who falsely claimed to represent NIPSCO burglarized his home, police said.
The incident occurred Friday at an elderly man's LaPorte home, in the 100 block of Longwood Drive, a LaPorte County Sheriff's Office news release states.
The resident told authorities a white man about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, dressed in an orange or yellow shirt and hat, approached his home. He told the resident he was a NIPSCO employee and needed to trim trees on the property, the release states.
The resident said as he was speaking with that man, a black man about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a slender build, entered the home and stole undisclosed items from inside, according to the release.
Authorities noted a black vehicle, either a Chevrolet or Nissan, with tinted windows and chrome rims, is associated with the two men.
LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Capt. Derek J. Allen urged residents to never let people inside their home unless they have previously arranged to do so with a company representative or contractor.
Police asked anyone with information on the incident to contact LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Deputy Austin Wells at awells@lcso.in.gov. Anyone who comes into contact with a suspected scammer were encouraged to call 911.
The incident happened the same week Michigan City police responded to a similar report. In that case, two men falsely claimed to be with NIPSCO stole from an elderly man's home July 13 in the 200 block of Broadway Street, police said.
One of those men was speaking with the resident as the other stole cash and jewelry from inside the home, police said. Officials described the pair as white men dressed in neon yellow-orange construction uniforms.
Those men left the scene in a blue SUV, police said.
Anyone with more information on the recent theft at Broadway Street was asked to call the Michigan City Police Department Investigative Division at 219-874-3221, or the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488.
Both incidents followed a warning from NIPSCO about people falsely claiming to be company representatives.
Some customers received calls indicating their electric service would be shut off, the company said.
NIPSCO suspended shutoffs for nonpayment and waived late fees in March due to the coronavirus. Those suspensions remain in effect until further notice.
The provider added it would not ask customers to pay by meeting a representative in person or by asking for a specific type of payment method. Any such requests could be indications of a scam, NIPSCO said.
Customers who suspect they have been contacted by a scammer should hang up on suspicious callers and delete such emails and texts. They should then call NIPSCO at 1-800-464-7726 for current, accurate account information.
