LAKE STATION — In a bout of road rage a man allegedly pulled up to a woman's car, smiled then fired several rounds into her vehicle that had her 2-year-old inside.
At 3:23 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a call for road rage and gunshots fired, and were met with a distraught mother who had pulled over with a bullet hole in her back tire.
The 24-year-old Lake Station woman was driving behind the suspect's Dodge Charger, traveling on I-80/94 westbound from Ripley Street, an Indiana State Police news release said.
As she approached I-65, the woman realized her tire was going flat and pulled over about one mile west of Grant Street. The Dodge Charger continued going west at a high rate of speed, police said.
The woman's car, a Toyota Yaris, had been hit at least twice by bullets in the rear tire and back panel as her two-year-old child was sitting in the back seat, troopers said. The mother, child and a man in the car were not injured, police said.
The woman gave police the Dodge Charger's license plate number, a description of the driver, who was a man with a silver grill on his teeth.
A trooper found the alleged shooter's vehicle and pulled the Dodge Charger over at 25th and Grant streets in Gary.
The driver, Davonte Biddings, of Gary, was taken to the Indiana State Police post in Lowell and troopers found two guns in his vehicle.
Police said the road rage incident between the vehicles began in a trailer park in Lake Station and continued as the cars drove westbound I-80/94.
At one point, Biddings, 25, pulled up alongside the woman's car, smiled, and shot at the Toyota several times, police said.
Troopers also noticed Biddings trying to hide something in his underwear at the Lowell post, as caught on camera, in which police allegedly found marijuana in his possession.
Biddings is charged with criminal recklessness and possession of marijuana and was transported to the Lake County Jail. Police said further charges may be pending.