Man rams multiple squad cars in pursuit, tries to flee on foot on interstate, police say

The Saturn rolled to a stop in the 3700 block of West Ridge Road and a passenger got out of the back seat. The Saturn then pulled away and made a U-turn on West Ridge Road, traveling westbound, police said. The officer got back into his car and pursued the Saturn, which was weaving in and out of traffic.

The car then turned down Burr Street, disregarding a stop light and continuing onto Interstate 80 going west. On the interstate, the Saturn sped on the shoulder to pass other cars and eventually made its way past the state line into Illinois.

Two police cars joined the pursuit as it continued on the northbound ramp to Interstate 94 west. The squad cars attempted to box the vehicle in, but as an officer pulled alongside the Saturn it swerved in an attempt to strike the squad car, police said.

The Saturn began to pull to the outside of the road to take the exit ramp to westbound East 162nd Street and police said they saw the passenger throw plastic bags out the window. As a squad car got in front of the Saturn, the fleeing car suddenly rammed the officer’s rear bumper, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department report. The Saturn veered toward another police car at its side, striking the front bumper of the patrol car and breaking away from the officers.