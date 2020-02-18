Man rams multiple squad cars in pursuit, tries to flee on foot on interstate, police say

CALUMET TWP. — A man rammed squad cars during a pursuit on the interstate while trying to evade capture, police said.
In addition to facing charges for previous warrants, Filipe Rosario, of Chicago, was charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving, false identifying information and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, according to Lake County Sheriff’s Department police reports.
Around 10 a.m. Monday a Lake County Sheriff’s officer saw a maroon Dodge Saturn driving south on Chase Street near the intersection of Chase Street and West 40th Place in Calumet Township.
As the Saturn passed the police car, the officer saw three people inside make eye contact with him and then stare straight ahead. As the officer began to turn south on Chase Street, he saw the Saturn stop at the intersection and make a sudden U-turn to drive northbound on Chase Street from West 41st Avenue. As the squad car caught up to the Saturn, the car turned west on West 40th Avenue.
The officer clocked the Saturn’s speed at 28 mph in a 20 mph zone before turning northbound at the intersection of West 40th Avenue and Whitcomb Street, traveling to the intersection of Whitcomb Street and West Ridge Road, police reports said.
As the Saturn turned east on West Ridge Road, the officer activated his emergency lights and attempted to pull over the car.
The Saturn rolled to a stop in the 3700 block of West Ridge Road and a passenger got out of the back seat. The Saturn then pulled away and made a U-turn on West Ridge Road, traveling westbound, police said. The officer got back into his car and pursued the Saturn, which was weaving in and out of traffic.
The car then turned down Burr Street, disregarding a stop light and continuing onto Interstate 80 going west. On the interstate, the Saturn sped on the shoulder to pass other cars and eventually made its way past the state line into Illinois.
Two police cars joined the pursuit as it continued on the northbound ramp to Interstate 94 west. The squad cars attempted to box the vehicle in, but as an officer pulled alongside the Saturn it swerved in an attempt to strike the squad car, police said.
The Saturn began to pull to the outside of the road to take the exit ramp to westbound East 162nd Street and police said they saw the passenger throw plastic bags out the window. As a squad car got in front of the Saturn, the fleeing car suddenly rammed the officer’s rear bumper, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department report. The Saturn veered toward another police car at its side, striking the front bumper of the patrol car and breaking away from the officers.
The Saturn then crossed all lanes of traffic toward the inside shoulder of northbound I-94 when a squad car was able to again pull in front of it. However, the Saturn rammed the rear bumper, continuing to accelerate into the patrol car to try to force its way in between the police car and guard rail, the police report said. The Saturn then side-swiped the squad car, causing it to get stuck against the guard rail.
As the officer was trapped inside his vehicle, he saw the driver climb out the driver’s side window of the Saturn. Two other officers approached the driver and ordered him to the ground, but the man began to run into the southbound lanes of I-94, reports said. The officer deployed a Taser and the man fell to the ground and was taken into custody, according to the police report. Officers searched the car and found prescription pills with the name removed from the bottles that were later identified as morphine.
The man allegedly gave police a false identity and refused to give his address, however after he was taken to the hospital authorities were able to correctly identify him based on information from previous booking photos and tattoos.
Police identified Rosario and discovered he has wanted out of Lake County for possession of a firearm by a serious felon and a warrant out of East Chicago for driving while suspended.
In addition to criminal charges, Rosario was also issued citations for speeding, unsafe U-turn, unsafe lane movement, unsafe passing, unsafe turn, disregarding a stop light, aggressive driving and reckless driving.
The woman who was the passenger during the chase claimed the Saturn belonged to her but she did not know the driver’s name because she just met him. She further told police that she met with the driver at a bar and that he was going to help her perform maintenance on her car, police reports said. In addition, she claimed the man who got out of the vehicle before the pursuit was a car mechanic.
The woman was booked into Lake County Jail for possession of a controlled substance and charges are pending, according to online court records.