Man refused service for no mask assaults 7-Eleven clerk
Man refused service for no mask assaults 7-Eleven clerk

A sign on the window at a 7-Eleven store reads, "Now Hiring," as an employee inside the store wears a mask and gloves while mopping the floor amid the coronavirus health crisis in Dallas, Wednesday, April 22.

 Associated Press

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A man denied service for not wearing a mask assaulted a convenience store clerk, police said.

The assault occurred Wednesday morning at a 7-Eleven in Mishawaka, 5 miles east of South Bend, police said.

The man entered the store without wearing a mask and attempted to buy a cup of coffee. When he was told he could not be served because he was not wearing a mask, the man threw the cup of coffee on the female clerk and left, police said.

He then returned and was asked to leave by the clerk but instead punched her, knocking her to the floor, and proceeded to further punch and kick the clerk before leaving, police said.

The store has signs telling customers that masks must be worn because of St. Joseph County Health Department and federal guidelines, police said.

Police did not say whether the clerk was injured.

Concerned about COVID-19?

