Man refused service for no mask assaults 7-Eleven clerk

×
Help support our COVID-19 coverage
We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.
A sign on the window at a 7-Eleven store reads, "Now Hiring," as an employee inside the store wears a mask and gloves while mopping the floor amid the coronavirus health crisis in Dallas, Wednesday, April 22.
Associated Press
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A man denied service for not wearing a mask assaulted a convenience store clerk, police said.
The assault occurred Wednesday morning at a 7-Eleven in Mishawaka, 5 miles east of South Bend, police said.
The man entered the store without wearing a mask and attempted to buy a cup of coffee. When he was told he could not be served because he was not wearing a mask, the man threw the cup of coffee on the female clerk and left, police said.
He then returned and was asked to leave by the clerk but instead punched her, knocking her to the floor, and proceeded to further punch and kick the clerk before leaving, police said.
The store has signs telling customers that masks must be worn because of St. Joseph County Health Department and federal guidelines, police said.
Police did not say whether the clerk was injured.
Illinois protests
A protester holds a sign May 1 outside the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh, AP
Illinois protests
Deborah Pepper protests outside the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago May 1. The demonstration is the latest in a series of protests around the country against stay-at-home orders designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Nam Y. Huh, AP
Illinois protests
A protester holds a sign outside the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago May 1, 2020. The demonstration is the latest in a series of protests around the country against stay-at-home orders designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan protests
Protesters rally April 30 at the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan. Hoisting American flags and handmade signs, protesters returned to the state Capitol to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order and business restrictions due to COVID-19 while lawmakers met to consider extending her emergency declaration hours before it expires.
Paul Sancya, AP
Michigan protests
A protester wears protective equipment at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich., April 30. Hoisting American flags and handmade signs, protesters returned to the state Capitol to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order and business restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic while lawmakers met to consider extending her emergency declaration hours before it expires.
Paul Sancya, AP
Michigan protests
A protester carries his rifle at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich., April 30. Hoisting American flags and handmade signs, protesters returned to the state Capitol to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order and business restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic while lawmakers met to consider extending her emergency declaration hours before it expires.
Paul Sancya, AP
Minnesota protests
Supporters of President Donald Trump circle the state Capitol as they protest Gov. Tim Walz's "Stay Home MN" orders meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 on May 2 in St. Paul, Minn.
Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP
Minnesota protests
A sign comparing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to Adolf Hitler is held in front of the Governor's Mansion during a "Liberate Minnesota" protest in St. Paul, Minn., April 17.
Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP
Minnesota protests
Health care workers staging a counter-protest block traffic from those protesting Gov. Tim Walz's "Stay Home MN" orders meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 at the state Capitol May 2 in St. Paul, Minn.
Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP
Wisconsin protests
Motorists make their way around the Wisconsin State Capitol during an April 24 rally against Gov. Tony Evers' extended stay-at-home order.
Amber Arnold, Wisconsin State Journal
Wisconsin protests
Protesters gather in April at the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison for a rally against Gov. Tony Evers' extended stay-at-home order.
Amber Arnold, Wisconsin State Journal
Wisconsin protests
Protesters gather for a rally against Gov. Tony Evers' extended stay-at-home order due to COVID-19, at the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison on April 24.
Amber Arnold, Wisconsin State Journal
Indiana protests
Hoosiers protest Gov. Eric Holcomb's orders related to the COVID-19 crisis in Indianapolis.
Darron Cummings, AP
Indiana protests
Protesters gather May 1 at an "Indiana Back to Work" rally at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
Darron Cummings, AP
Indiana protests
A protester holds a signs during a 'Indiana Back to Work' rally May 1 at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
Darron Cummings, AP
Ohio protests
Protesters gather outside of the Ohio State House in Columbus on April 20 to protest the stay home order that is in effect until May 1.
Gene J. Puskar
Ohio protests
Protesters gathers outside of the Ohio State House in Columbus on April 19 to protest the stay home order that is in effect until May 1.
Gene J. Puskar
Ohio protests
A protester gathers outside of the Ohio State House in Columbus on April 20 to protest the stay home order that is in effect until May 1.
Gene J. Puskar
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.