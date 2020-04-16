You are the owner of this article.
Man repeatedly molested 11-year-old girl, court records allege
Man repeatedly molested 11-year-old girl, court records allege

Aaron M. Siedel

Aaron M. Siedel was arrested Wednesday by the Hobart Police Department. 

 Provided

HOBART — A man previously convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor has been charged with molesting an 11-year-old girl.

Aaron Michael Seidel, 36, faces two charges of child molesting, according to Superior Court of Lake County records.

Seidel was arrested Wednesday at his residence in Ravinia Pines in Lake Station after charges were secured Monday with the Lake County prosecutor’s office, the Hobart Police Department said. 

Seidel, who is a registered sex offender, was accused of repeatedly molesting an 11-year-old girl, court records said. According to court reports, Seidel had told the girl not to tell anyone about what he was doing.

Seidel was previously convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor on January 15, 2014. He is currently being held at the Lake County Jail.

Hobart police asked anyone who suspects that a child has been the victim of sexual abuse to call 911 and report it immediately.

“The Hobart Police Department will assist with providing resources to children victims and their families who may have suffered this type of abuse,” police said.

In addition, residents can also contact the Hobart Police Department Detective Bureau at 219-942-3406.

