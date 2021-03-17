Man repeatedly raped teen girl, told her she needed 'the experience,' police say

CROWN POINT — A man was wanted Wednesday on charges alleging he raped a teenage girl 20 to 40 times from 2018 to 2020 and told her she needed "the experience" so she could "please a man in the future."

Collins S. Kubai, 36, is accused of buying the girl dresses so "she could look more sexy," giving her bottles of what she believed was alcohol to drink and threatening to send her to live with a foster family if she told anyone about the alleged sexual abuse.

Kubai has not yet entered a plea to two felony counts of rape, three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of sexual battery.

The girl first told a family member in January, after Kubai left the United States to return to Kenya, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Kubai began raping the girl when she was 14 or 15 years old at a Schererville residence, according to court documents.

The sexual abuse occurred while Kubai was looking after the girl and other adults were not home, sometimes multiple times in a weekend, records state.

The girl told police she felt uncomfortable wearing the dresses Kubai bought for her.