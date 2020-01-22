Man reports he was bound and beaten at friend's house, police say

GARY — A man went to the hospital after reporting to authorities he was bound and beaten at a friend’s house, police said.

At 6:59 p.m. Tuesday police were called by a battery victim from the Citgo Gas Station at 4901 Melton Road in Gary, Gary Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The victim told police he was at a friend’s house in the area near the gas station when others at the residence accused him of previously stealing from the homeowner. Then the individuals in the residence bound the victim and beat him, according to the police report.

The victim said he managed to escape but the men caught him running away outside and attacked him again, Westerfield said. The man got away once again and ran to the Citgo Gas Station, where he called police.

The man went to the hospital with unknown injuries. The investigation is ongoing and limited information is available at this time, police said.