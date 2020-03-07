You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man rescues elderly woman, dog from house fire
alert top story urgent

Man rescues elderly woman, dog from house fire

{{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — A man busted in the door of a house fire Saturday to rescue an elderly woman and her dog.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Alfonzo Hernandez said he saw smoke coming from a nearby Highland neighborhood, Hernandez told a Times correspondent.

Hernandez was working at Webb Hyundai in Highland on Indianapolis Boulevard and saw the smoke as he was standing outside the business. He went to the scene in the 9200 block of Spring Street, where he saw neighbors trying to get the door open of a home that had smoke coming out of it.

Hernandez said flames were visible when he arrived.

"I know you’re not supposed to run into a fire but, I strictly went over to make sure everyone was OK," Hernandez said. “As I turned the corner, I noticed people were trying to get the door open. Someone was yelling that there’s an old lady and a dog in there so I acted quick, broke the door down, ran in there, found her in the bathroom, got her covered, got her dog and got her safe and just went back to work."

Hernandez said the woman was unaware she and her dog were in danger. The back side of the house was damaged in the fire.

“When I opened the door with my foot she was in the shower and she told me she didn’t know what was going on and I told her, 'Your house is on fire, you have to get out,'" Hernandez said.  

The woman and her dog appeared to be unharmed and were outside when the firefighters arrived.

The Highland Fire Department did not immediately return calls requesting more information. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts