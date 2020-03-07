Man rescues elderly woman, dog from house fire

HIGHLAND — A man busted in the door of a house fire Saturday to rescue an elderly woman and her dog.
Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Alfonzo Hernandez said he saw smoke coming from a nearby Highland neighborhood, Hernandez told a Times correspondent.
Hernandez was working at Webb Hyundai in Highland on Indianapolis Boulevard and saw the smoke as he was standing outside the business. He went to the scene in the 9200 block of Spring Street, where he saw neighbors trying to get the door open of a home that had smoke coming out of it.
Hernandez said flames were visible when he arrived.
"I know you’re not supposed to run into a fire but, I strictly went over to make sure everyone was OK," Hernandez said. “As I turned the corner, I noticed people were trying to get the door open. Someone was yelling that there’s an old lady and a dog in there so I acted quick, broke the door down, ran in there, found her in the bathroom, got her covered, got her dog and got her safe and just went back to work."
Hernandez said the woman was unaware she and her dog were in danger. The back side of the house was damaged in the fire.
“When I opened the door with my foot she was in the shower and she told me she didn’t know what was going on and I told her, 'Your house is on fire, you have to get out,'" Hernandez said.
The woman and her dog appeared to be unharmed and were outside when the firefighters arrived.
The Highland Fire Department did not immediately return calls requesting more information.